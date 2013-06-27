BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
June 27 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest maker of motor homes in the United States, reported a 94 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher dealer and retail demand.
Net income rose to $7.7 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter from $3.9 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. ()
Revenue rose 40 percent to $218.2 million.
* Russian oil output remains unchanged in February (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
FRANKFURT, March 6 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall said on Monday it had booked a $6.5 million U.S. Air Force contract to supply ammunition for the F-35 multi-role fighter, adding that further orders were likely to follow.