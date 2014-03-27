PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more motorhomes to dealers.
The company's net income rose to $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 1 from $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (r.reuters.com/byd97v)
Winnebago said its order backlog rose 5.4 percent to 2,900 motorhomes in the quarter. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.