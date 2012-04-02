* Offer at $4.30 per share
* Winner Medical shares up 20 pct
April 2 Winner Medical Group Inc, a
China-based exporter and retailer of medical dressings, said it
received a takeover offer from its CEO to take the company
private, valuing it at about $105 million or $4.30 per share.
The offer is at a 27 percent premium to Winner Medical's
Friday close of $3.40. The company's shares were trading up a
fifth at $4.05 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.
CEO Jianquan Li and his wife currently own about 73.95
percent of the company's common stock.
The company's board has formed a special panel to consider
the proposal and any alternatives, Winner Medical said.
As of Feb. 9, the company had 24.4 million shares
outstanding.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)