Feb 6 Winsan Shanghai Industrial Corp Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 550 million yuan ($88.09 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQ4yIb; bit.ly/1vvPHaa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2435 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)