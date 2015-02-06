Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Winsan Shanghai Industrial Corp Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 550 million yuan ($88.09 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQ4yIb; bit.ly/1vvPHaa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2435 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.