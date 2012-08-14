HONG KONG Aug 14 Trading in shares of Winsor Properties Holdings < 1036.HK> was suspended on Tuesday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, the property company said it would suspend trading of its shares in a bid to maintain the public float of not less than 25 percent as required by the listing rules.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)