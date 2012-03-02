HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong-listed
Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said it has completed
the purchase of Canadian coal miner Grand Cache Coal Corp
in a deal worth nearly $1 billion.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday, Winsway said
completion of the deal took place on March 1, as all the
conditions precedent to the completion of the deal had been
satisfied, and it had obtaied approval from shareholders in a
shareholder meeting on Feb. 28.
Winsway had said in February that it received regulatory
approval to seek a shareholders' meeting on a proposed purchase
of Grand Cache Coal Corp, moving closer to the nearly $1 billion
takeover.
Winsway, an importer and distributor of coking coal from
Mongolia into China, made the bid of about C$984.7 million ($991
million) for Grand Cache in October with Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp, with two-thirds in cash and one-third
from bank loans.
Winsway and Marubeni secured up to $400 million in loans to
fund the purchase.
Shares of Winsway were down 6.1 percent so far this year,
compared with a 16 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)