HONG KONG Jan 19 Winsway Coking Coal
Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that nothing in a recent
research report alleging fraud at the company has been
substantiated and that its accountants are reputable and have
carried out due diligence.
Chief Financial Officer Jerry Xie made the remarks in
response to a research report by Jonestown Research that
alleged: "Winsway has material misstatements in its reported
numbers that amount to securities fraud".
Xie told a telephone conference that Winsway would arrange
tours to show investors the company was not a fraud.
Winsway shares fell as much as 16 percent on Thursday before
closing down 8.6 percent at HK$1.91, compared with a 1.3 percent
gain on the blue chip Hang Seng Index.
