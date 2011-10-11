LONDON Oct 11 UK gas and power network operator
National Grid expects colder-than-normal temperatures in Britain
and Europe this winter, while electricity demand and power plant
availability are forecast to be 4 percent lower this winter.
In its Winter Outlook 2011/12 forecast published on Tuesday,
it saw a 20 percent to 60 percent probability of below normal
temperatures and said power producers are expected to "strongly
favour" cheaper coal instead of gas for electricity generation.
The network manager revised down its power generation
availbility for this winter to 61.3 Gigawatts versus 63.8 GW in
earlier forecasts, while power demand was also revised down to
55.8 GW compared with 58.1 GW earlier - a reduction of 4 percent
in both cases.
National Grid also said it expected Germany's decision to
phase out 8.3 GW of nuclear capacity to increase gas exports
from Britain to Belgium. "Germany's recent decision to close 8.3
GW of nuclear plant immediately and put in place a phased
closure of all nuclear plant by 2022 is expected to have impacts
during this winter," the network operator said.
