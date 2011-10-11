* Colder-than-normal winter weather forecast for UK, Europe

* Cold, Germany's crippled nuclear capacity to drive exports, prices higher

* Winter gas demand unchanged at 55.7 billion cubic meters (Recasts, adds detail throughout)

LONDON, Oct 11 Britain faces another colder-than-normal winter at a time when energy exports may surge as Europe struggles to cope without 8.3 Gigawatts of German nuclear capacity following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in March.

The prospect of greater exports squeezing UK gas and electricity supplies may force operators to backtrack and restart 2 Gigawatts (GW) of mothballed power generation capacity.

"We would expect the market to respond by exporting energy out of the UK which will lift power prices and encourage mothballed plants to restart," according to a spokesman from National Grid.

In its Winter Outlook 2011/2012 forecast published on Tuesday, National Grid said colder temperatures and Germany's decision to phase out swathes of nuclear capacity will increase exports from Britain to Europe.

"Germany's recent decision to close 8.3 GW of nuclear plant immediately and put in place a phased closure of all nuclear plant by 2022 is expected to have impacts during this winter," the network operator said.

The grid operator forecast below normal temperatures in the December-February period following a string of icy, snow-swept winters in the UK in recent years.

It said 2 GW of power generation capacity was mothballed this winter, but expected some of this generation could become available if electricity prices rise.

Cold weather drives gas and electricity demand.

At the same time UK power plant availability was revised down by 4 percent this winter to 61.3 GW, it said, adding that power producers are expected to "strongly favour" cheaper coal instead of gas for electricity generation.

The network manager also revised down power demand to 55.8 GW compared with 58.1 GW earlier - a reduction of 4 percent.

But the network operator said factors such as limited running time of coal plants under the EU's Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD) will influence generators' fuel choice.

Britain will lose around 12 GW in coal and oil-fired capacity under the LCPD by December 2015, more than 8 GW of which will be coal-fired power capacity.

Emissions-intensive power plants were given a 20,000 hour running time limit until late 2015 or were required to fit equipment to lower emissions.

GAS DEMAND UNCHANGED

Peak winter demand for gas was left unchanged at 474 million cubic meters/day chiefly because coal is expected to sideline gas as the leading power plant fuel.

Total demand for gas this winter was left unchanged at 55.7 billion cubic meters. Grid added that exports to mainland Europe via the Britain-Belgium gas link are subject to "considerable uncertainty," potentially driving demand higher if exports run at maximum capacity during winter.

Turning to supplies of gas, Grid says reduced output from the UK Continental Shelf will be offset by modest increases in liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from Qatar.

Falling indigenous production will be further cushioned by stockpiles of gas held in storage especially as new facilities are opened over the next few months, boosting stocks to all-time highs, Grid said.

"GAS TO DRIVE WINTER POWER PRICES"

Gas is expected to drive spot electricity prices as it becomes the power plant fuel of last resort, also known as the marginal fuel, used by generators in times of peak demand.

"Whilst the colder weather risk will support power prices, it could be mitigated by increased wind capacity -- although colder weather tends to be accompanied by lower wind and increased gas-fired (generation) efficiency," according to UK energy analyst Nick Campbell of Inenco.

The inability of indebted euro zone nations to repay loans and head off a second recession forms the backdrop to energy outlooks in Europe, Campbell adds.

"In the background there is the fear of the economic slowdown, but this is if at all an impact towards the back end of the winter in (the second quarter of 2012)," he said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)