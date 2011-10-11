* Colder-than-normal winter weather forecast for UK, Europe
* Cold, Germany's crippled nuclear capacity to drive
exports, prices higher
* Winter gas demand unchanged at 55.7 billion cubic meters
LONDON, Oct 11 Britain faces another
colder-than-normal winter at a time when energy exports may
surge as Europe struggles to cope without 8.3 Gigawatts of
German nuclear capacity following the Fukushima disaster in
Japan in March.
The prospect of greater exports squeezing UK gas and
electricity supplies may force operators to backtrack and
restart 2 Gigawatts (GW) of mothballed power generation
capacity.
"We would expect the market to respond by exporting energy
out of the UK which will lift power prices and encourage
mothballed plants to restart," according to a spokesman from
National Grid.
In its Winter Outlook 2011/2012 forecast published on
Tuesday, National Grid said colder temperatures and Germany's
decision to phase out swathes of nuclear capacity will increase
exports from Britain to Europe.
"Germany's recent decision to close 8.3 GW of nuclear plant
immediately and put in place a phased closure of all nuclear
plant by 2022 is expected to have impacts during this winter,"
the network operator said.
The grid operator forecast below normal temperatures in the
December-February period following a string of icy, snow-swept
winters in the UK in recent years.
It said 2 GW of power generation capacity was mothballed
this winter, but expected some of this generation could become
available if electricity prices rise.
Cold weather drives gas and electricity demand.
At the same time UK power plant availability was revised
down by 4 percent this winter to 61.3 GW, it said, adding that
power producers are expected to "strongly favour" cheaper coal
instead of gas for electricity generation.
The network manager also revised down power demand to 55.8
GW compared with 58.1 GW earlier - a reduction of 4 percent.
But the network operator said factors such as limited
running time of coal plants under the EU's Large Combustion
Plant Directive (LCPD) will influence generators' fuel choice.
Britain will lose around 12 GW in coal and oil-fired
capacity under the LCPD by December 2015, more than 8 GW of
which will be coal-fired power capacity.
Emissions-intensive power plants were given a 20,000 hour
running time limit until late 2015 or were required to fit
equipment to lower emissions.
GAS DEMAND UNCHANGED
Peak winter demand for gas was left unchanged at 474 million
cubic meters/day chiefly because coal is expected to sideline
gas as the leading power plant fuel.
Total demand for gas this winter was left unchanged at 55.7
billion cubic meters. Grid added that exports to mainland Europe
via the Britain-Belgium gas link are subject to "considerable
uncertainty," potentially driving demand higher if exports run
at maximum capacity during winter.
Turning to supplies of gas, Grid says reduced output from
the UK Continental Shelf will be offset by modest increases in
liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from Qatar.
Falling indigenous production will be further cushioned by
stockpiles of gas held in storage especially as new facilities
are opened over the next few months, boosting stocks to all-time
highs, Grid said.
"GAS TO DRIVE WINTER POWER PRICES"
Gas is expected to drive spot electricity prices as it
becomes the power plant fuel of last resort, also known as the
marginal fuel, used by generators in times of peak demand.
"Whilst the colder weather risk will support power prices,
it could be mitigated by increased wind capacity -- although
colder weather tends to be accompanied by lower wind and
increased gas-fired (generation) efficiency," according to UK
energy analyst Nick Campbell of Inenco.
The inability of indebted euro zone nations to repay loans
and head off a second recession forms the backdrop to energy
outlooks in Europe, Campbell adds.
"In the background there is the fear of the economic
slowdown, but this is if at all an impact towards the back end
of the winter in (the second quarter of 2012)," he said.
