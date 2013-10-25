MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
OSLO Oct 25 Wintershall, the oil firm of German chemicals group BASF, drilled two dry wells in the Norwegian section section of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
Wells were drilled near the Ivar Aasen and the Edvard Grieg fields in the central part of the North Sea.
Wintershall operates the licence, called production license 457, and holds a 40 percent stake. Other shareholders include E.On (20 percent), VNG (20 percent) and Bridge (20 percent). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: