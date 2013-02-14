OSLO Feb 14 Germany's Wintershall is struggling to raise its production in Libya back to the levels it had before last year's war, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are at around 80,000 barrels per day on average," Rainer Seele said in an interview on the margins of an oil conference held in the Norwegian capital.

He added that it would be difficult to go back to the prewar level of producing 100,000 barrels per day this year.

"It is a challenge but we are working for that," he said.

Wintershall is the oil and gas unit of German chemicals giant BASF.