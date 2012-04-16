(Refiles to remove extraneous characters in headline)
* Operators assume a sizeable find
* Appraisal drillings will be carried out next
* RWE Dea joined four others in consortium in January
OSLO/FRANKFURT, April 16 BASF unit
Wintershall said on Monday it has found oil about 17 kilometres
southwest of the Gjoa field in the North Sea, confirming an
earlier statement by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate
(NPD.
Preliminary estimates of the size of the discovery, called
Skarfjell, range between 60 and 160 million barrels of
recoverable oil, said a statement issued by Wintershall, the
chemical group's oil & gas subsidiary, in Germany.
"The Skarfjell discovery is another important milestone for
Wintershall and adds further growth potential to our portfolio
on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS)," said Martin Bachmann,
board member in charge of exploration and production.
Wintershall Norge holds 35 percent of the license, while
Bayerngas Norge has 20 percent, Agora Oil & Gas another 20
percent, Edison International Norway 15 percent, and RWE
unit RWE Dea Norge 10 percent, it said.
The statement said the exploration drilling operation,
between the Grosbeak discovery to the south and the Titan
discovery to the north, had yielded promises of high quality
light oil.
Further appraisal drilling would now take place to confirm
commercial viability and future potential.
Wintershall holds over 40 licences on the NCS and acts as
operator on 20 of them.
It has long-term goals to raise its daily production on the
Norwegian and British continental shelf to 50,000 bpd oil
equivalent (BOE) by 2015, from currently 4,000 bpd.
A statement by Dea called the find "significant." It said it
had acquired a 10 percent stake in the licence in January as
part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the area.
Dea Norge is operator of an adjacent licence, in which the
promising Titan oil and gas discovery was made in 2010, it said.
Dea Norge has been awarded seven new licences in the
Norwegian Sea in 2012, two of them as operator, it added.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Vera Eckert, editing by
Louise Heavens)