KASSEL, Germany, March 13 BASF oil and gas unit Wintershall on Thursday rejected any suggestion that the Ukraine crisis would scupper an agreed asset-swap deal with Gazprom that would give Russia greater access to gas trading and storage in Germany.

Wintershall Chief Executive Rainer Seele said the companies had all the necessary approvals and the arrangement was now only a matter of operational implementation.

"I see no impact from the Ukraine crisis on the process," he told a news conference.