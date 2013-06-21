OSLO, June 21 Wintershall, the energy arm of German chemicals group BASF made a small, uncommercial gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery is between 0.55 and 0.62 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas, the NPD said.

Wintershall operates the licence with a 25 percent stake while other shareholder include Maeresk (25 pct), state holding firm Petoro (20 pct), VNG (12.5 pct), Tullow (10 pct) and Bridge (7.5 pct).