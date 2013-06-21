BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO sees much potential for BT cooperation
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 21 Wintershall, the energy arm of German chemicals group BASF made a small, uncommercial gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
Preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery is between 0.55 and 0.62 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas, the NPD said.
Wintershall operates the licence with a 25 percent stake while other shareholder include Maeresk (25 pct), state holding firm Petoro (20 pct), VNG (12.5 pct), Tullow (10 pct) and Bridge (7.5 pct).
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds ($305 million) bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
LONDON, March 2 BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, vowed to improve customer service for its millions of residential consumers and the other telecoms companies that rely on its network after widespread criticism.