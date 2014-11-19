STAVANGER, Norway Nov 19 Germany's Wintershall, a unit of chemicals firm BASF, plans to submit the development plan of its Maria field offshore Norway in the first half of 2015, Bernd Schrimpf, the managing director of the firm's Norwegian unit said on Wednesday.

Wintershall earlier planned to submit a development plan for Maria, which contains 130 million barrels of oil and 2 billion cubic metre of gas, in 2014.

Maria, in the Norwegian Sea, is expected to start up in 2018. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)