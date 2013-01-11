OSLO Jan 11 Germany's Wintershall discovered a small amount of recoverable oil in the Norwegian North Sea, near the Ivar Aasen field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Two exploration wells in production license 457 found between 19 million and 38 million barrels of recoverable oil, the NPD said.

The wells, which were drilled between the much larger Ivar Aasen and Edvard Grieg fields, were not included in the development plan of Aasen, submitted last year, the NPD added.

Wintershall, a unit of BASF owns 40 percent of the license, E.ON holds 20 percent, Bridge Energy has 20 percent and VNG has 20 percent.

