KASSEL, Germany, March 12 The BASF group's gas and oil arm Wintershall is looking at utility RWE's DEA unit, which is up for sale, Wintershall Chief Executive Rainer Seele said on Tuesday.

"Wintershall generally studies all attractive acquisition possibilities that appear in the market, that includes DEA," he said in response to questions at a news conference.

"As soon as the assessment has been completed, we will publish our decision," he added.

RWE last week said it was planning to sell DEA in a move to slash investments and cut its debt pile. The unit swallowed investments of about 700 million euros ($911 million) in both 2011 and 2012.

Sources said on Tuesday RWE has hired Goldman Sachs to sell the unit, possibly worth 5 to 8 billion euros.

Seele said that Wintershall's stakes in the European gas transport pipeline grid, called Gascade, and in eastern German gas firm VNG were currently not on the block.

A no-cash deal giving long-term partner Gazprom control of gas trading and storage in Europe in exchange for further access for Wintershall to Siberian gas fields is expected to be given the green light by cartel authorities by end-2013, board member Mario Mehren said.

The plan was announced last November.

($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)