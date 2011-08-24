FRANKFURT Aug 24 Wintershall, the German oil
and gas production unit of chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE), said
on Wednesday it will add a board position for its Russia
business which will be led by Mario Mehren in Moscow.
"The board of executive directors of Wintershall Holding GmbH
is being expanded from four to five board departments and Mario
Mehren, currently a division head at Wintershall, will take over
the new position from Oct 1, 2011," the Kassel-based company
said in a statement.
Wintershall and Russia's Gazprom operate Wingas, a
German gas sales joint venture, and joint production from the
Siberian Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimgaz fields. They are also
involved in the Nord Stream pipeline with partners E.ON
(EONGn.DE) and Dutch Gasunie.
"The expansion of the board to include a special board
department for Russia reflects the great importance our Russian
activities and cooperation with Gazprom have taken on," said
Wintershall executive director Rainer Seele.
Wingas rivals E.ON and RWE have called for
arbitration to try and resolve long-running arguments over gas
contract pricing with Gazprom.
Separately, Gazprom has begun exclusive talks with RWE to
develop power station ventures in Europe.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)