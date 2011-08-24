FRANKFURT Aug 24 Wintershall, the German oil and gas production unit of chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE), said on Wednesday it will add a board position for its Russia business which will be led by Mario Mehren in Moscow. "The board of executive directors of Wintershall Holding GmbH is being expanded from four to five board departments and Mario Mehren, currently a division head at Wintershall, will take over the new position from Oct 1, 2011," the Kassel-based company said in a statement.

Wintershall and Russia's Gazprom operate Wingas, a German gas sales joint venture, and joint production from the Siberian Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimgaz fields. They are also involved in the Nord Stream pipeline with partners E.ON (EONGn.DE) and Dutch Gasunie.

"The expansion of the board to include a special board department for Russia reflects the great importance our Russian activities and cooperation with Gazprom have taken on," said Wintershall executive director Rainer Seele.

Wingas rivals E.ON and RWE have called for arbitration to try and resolve long-running arguments over gas contract pricing with Gazprom.

Separately, Gazprom has begun exclusive talks with RWE to develop power station ventures in Europe.