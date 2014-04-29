April 29 Winthrop Realty Trust said its trustees adopted a liquidation plan for the company that could fetch at least $13.80 per share.

A meeting with shareholders for approval of the plan would be held before August and liquidation will be completed within two years, the Boston-based real estate investment trust said in a statement.

Winthrop's shares were up 18 percent at $13.57 on the New York Stock Exchange amid heavy trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)