BRIEF-SunPower says is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
April 29 Winthrop Realty Trust said its trustees adopted a liquidation plan for the company that could fetch at least $13.80 per share.
A meeting with shareholders for approval of the plan would be held before August and liquidation will be completed within two years, the Boston-based real estate investment trust said in a statement.
Winthrop's shares were up 18 percent at $13.57 on the New York Stock Exchange amid heavy trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.