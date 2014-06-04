PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds background on company and RMBS volume)
By Joy Wiltermuth and Charles Williams
NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - WinWater Home Mortgage, a private firm started last year by a former head of Deutsche Bank's mortgage business, is rolling out its first private-label RMBS next week.
The company has mandated JP Morgan and Bank of America to sell its inaugural deal, a roughly US$250m prime jumbo securitization.
The 144A transaction, called WIN 2014-1, will pool home mortgages with an average 760 FICO score and 71% loan-to-value.
WinWater joins a handful of other non-bank issuers like Redwood Trust and Shellpoint Partners that have bundled home loans into privately issued bonds since the financial crisis.
It plans on becoming a regular issuer in the RMBS market.
Anilesh Ahuja, the chief executive officer of hedge fund Premium Point Investments, started WinWater in 2013 to buy home loans on the secondary market, a person familiar with the platform told IFR.
Ahuja headed Deutsche Bank's RMBS business for four years prior to the 2008 mortgage crisis. A call requesting comment was not immediately returned.
A strong bank bid for home loans and the ongoing dominance of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae in the US mortgage market has kept private RMBS issuance in check.
Roughly US$5bn in private RMBS has been issued this year, a figure that also includes agency risk-sharing deals, non-performing loan securitizations and prime jumbo transactions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Standard & Poor's expects volume to reach US$15m by year-end, of which US$7.5bn is expected to pool prime jumbo collateral.
Unlike Shellpoint, WinWater doesn't have a loan origination arm but instead buys loans on the secondary market.
Investor conference calls start Thursday. S&P, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and DBRS will be rating the deal. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth and Charles Williams; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)