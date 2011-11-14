* Expects to win IT deals from Indian govt by end-March
* Top focus on winning contracts from small, mid-sized firms
* Decision on large IT services contracts getting delayed in
India
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 14 India's No. 3 software
exporter, Wipro, expects revenue from Africa to rise
to $30 million in the current fiscal year from about $13 million
last year, as it looks to tap new industry sectors, a top
official said on Monday.
"Africa is also a good market which will propel growth...we
have got a few beachhead wins in the telecoms market," Anand
Sankaran, Wipro's business head for India, the Middle-East and
Africa, told Reuters.
Wipro started its Africa operations about two year ago and
the region along with India and the Middle East brings in 22
percent of the New York-listed firm's revenue, Sankaran
said on the sidelines of World Economic Forum event in Mumbai.
Wipro and its domestic rivals Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys are looking to expend their
export markets amid economic uncertainty in their top two
markets - the United States and Europe.
Bangalore-based Wipro on Monday separately announced the
setting up of a services delivery centre in South Africa, which
will employ 1,000 people over the next three years.
India's showpiece $76 billion software services sector gets
more than half its revenue from the U.S. and a third from
Europe, and the euro zone debt crisis has triggered concerns
about the growth outlook for the sector.
Sankaran said Wipro was also looking to boost its business
in India by winning IT services contracts from the small and
medium businesses as well as bidding for the federal and state
government contracts for technology services.
"We are looking at small and medium businesses, which we
were not really focussed on till a year back...it is really
something we going after," he said, adding the company also
hopes to win some government contracts by end-March.
Decisions on awarding some large IT services contracts by
private sector firms in India are, however, getting delayed,
Sankaran said, amid an economic and industrial slowdown in
Asia's third-largest economy.
"There are some large decisions on technology, I wouldn't
say they are being put on hold, but customers are taking longer
to make decision than what they would have 12 months back," he
said.
"Anything that involves higher capex, there the customers
are being a bit circumspect...May be these are early signs of
slowdown."
Wipro last month beat estimates with its quarterly profit
and forecast better-than-expected IT services revenue growth,
but failed to convince investors of its ability to match bigger
rivals' growth rates in the near-term.
Indian outsourcing services firms like Wipro and sector
leader Tata Consultancy Services are facing fierce competition
from bigger global rivals including IBM and Accenture
.
