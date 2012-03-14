BRIEF-Mosaic estimates environmental capex at about $310 mln in 2018
* Mosaic Co - In 2018, co estimates environmental capital expenditures will be about $310 million
MUMBAI, March 14 The floor price for a share auction by a trust controlled by Indian software exporter Wipro's billionaire founder Azim Premji has been set at 418 rupees a share, stock exchange data showed on Wednesday.
The floor price for the auction to sell up to 35 million Wipro shares represents a 3 percent discount to the stock's Tuesday close of 430.95 rupees. The auction got only 71 percent covered at the close.
Proceeds from the Wipro share sale will be used to finance the education activities of the Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit unit set up by the founder to improve the quality of education in the country.
($1=50 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Feb 15 Goldcorp Inc reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas and a higher gold price offset lower production.
* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation