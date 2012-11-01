BANGALORE Nov 1 Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services provider, will demerge its consumer care and medical diagnostics units, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Wipro will continue to be a publicly listed company that will focus exclusively on information technology. The board will remain unchanged and the demerger will have no impact on the management structure of the company, the statement said. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Jijo Jacob)