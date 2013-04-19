April 19 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services provider, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, joining industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd in reporting upbeat results this week.

Consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 17.29 billion rupees ($320 million) from 14.81 billion rupees in the year-earlier period, Wipro said in a statement.

That compared with the 17 billion rupee average of 19 brokerage estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Markets are closed in India on Friday for a public holiday.

Wipro's customers include Citigroup Inc and Apple Inc. ($1 = 54.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Chris Gallagher)