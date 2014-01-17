BANGALORE Jan 17 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest IT services exporter, reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly net profit, topping estimates, bolstered by rising demand from overseas clients.

Wipro also forecast revenues from its main IT services business of $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion, or a growth of between of 2 and 4 percent in the quarter ending March 31, matching analysts estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose to 20.15 billion rupees ($327 million)from 15.9 billion rupees a year earlier, Wipro said in a statement on Friday.

That compares with the 19.95 billion rupee mean estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Lehar Maan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)