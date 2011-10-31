* Q2 net profit at 13.01 bln rupees vs 12.76 bln estimates
* Sees Q3 IT services revenue rising 2-4.1 pct from Q2
* Chairman says macroeconomic sentiment remains uncertain
Oct 31 Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3
software services exporter, on Monday posted a 1 percent rise
in quarterly profit, beating street estimates, helped by a
weaker rupee and rise in spending on outsourcing by overseas
clients.
Bangalore-based Wipro forecast third-quarter revenue of
$ 1.50 billion to $ 1.53
billion from its IT services unit, which accounts for
three-quarters of its total revenue, a rise of 2
percent to 4.1 percent from the
second quarter.
India's showpiece $76 billion industry gets more than
90 percent of its revenue from providing technology services to
overseas clients and counts the United States and Europe as its
biggest markets.
Europe is the second largest market for the software
firms, and the euro zone debt crisis is a worry for the sector
that has been looking to increase its sales to the region to
hedge against their excessive exposure to the United
States.
"Macroeconomic sentiments continue to remain
uncertain," Wipro's billionaire Chairman Azim Premji said in a
statement. "(But) we have seen growth momentum build up in our
IT business with healthy volume growth."
Wipro , also listed on the New York Stock
Exchange, has been lagging its bigger rivals in earnings growth
in recent quarters that led to a reorganisation of its key IT
outsourcing business earlier this year.
As part of the restructuring, the company removed the
joint chiefs of the IT business and named company veteran T.K.
Kurien as the new chief executive.
Indian outsourcing services firms including
Wipro are also facing fierce competition from bigger
global rivals including IBM and Accenture .
Wipro, which develops software applications, integrates IT
systems and manages call centres, said net profit in the quarter
rose to 13.01 billion rupees ($267 million) under international
accounting standards from 12.85 billion rupees, a year ago.
Total revenue rose 18 percent to 90.94 billion rupees,
as the company added 44 new clients in its IT services
business.
This compares with a Reuters poll forecast of 12.76 billion
rupees on net sales of 89.28 billion rupees
for the company, which counts Citigroup , Cisco
and Credit Suisse among its clients.
Top Indian software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
posted a slightly lower-than-expected rise in quarterly
profit earlier this month, while No. 2 Infosys met
street forecasts in its earnings.
The top two outsourcing companies, however, sounded caution
about the business outlook in the near-term due to the global
economic uncertainty.
Wipro's shares, valued at about $18.30 billion, have fallen
nearly 24 percent this year, compared with a 16 percent drop in
the sector index and a 12.6 percent fall in the Mumbai
index .
($1=48.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in BANGALORE; Writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)