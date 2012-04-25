* Q4 profit at 14.8 bln rupees vs 15.1 bln street view
* IT services sales seen at $1.52-$1.55 bln in June qtr
* Adds 41 new customers in January-March
* Shares fall 8 percent to 3-month low
(Recasts with outlook, share price, company and analyst
comments)
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, April 25 Wipro Ltd, India's
No. 3 software services exporter, forecast muted revenue growth
for its main IT services business, highlighting the turbulence
software exporters face due to a fragile global economy and
sending its shares down 8 percent.
The company and larger rivals Infosys Ltd and Tata
Consultancy Services are part of India's $100 billion
software and back-office services sector that earns about three
quarters of its revenue from the United States and Europe.
Worries about the health of the world's largest economy and
the euro zone staying in a recessionary phase longer than
expected could curb spending on outsourcing services by western
clients of Indian companies.
Bangalore-based Wipro, which also makes computer hardware,
soaps and toiletries, said it expects June quarter revenue of
$1.52 billion to $1.55 billion at its IT services unit, a rise
of up to 0.6 percent from January-March.
Most analysts were expecting Wipro, which roughly met
expectations with a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit,
to forecast a 2-4 percent rise in the IT services revenue, which
contributes about three-quarters of the group's sales.
"The guidance is clearly weak and it is consistent with our
view that the industry is still facing challenges," said Bhavin
Shah, chief executive officer of Equirus Securities, referring
to Wipro's forecast.
"The offshore model has reached a point where incremental
growth is going to be lower, and there are eight to 10
established players competing for the same growth
opportunities."
Tata Consultancy, Infosys and Wipro are also facing stiff
competition from global rivals such as IBM and Accenture
for a bigger share of the outsourcing business.
Wipro shares, valued at nearly $20 billion, fell as much as
8.2 percent to 405.80 rupees, their lowest level since Jan. 19,
while the broader Mumbai market was up 0.1 percent and
the sector index was down 1 percent.
The results and growth outlook of Wipro came after Infosys's
worse-than-expected forecast cast a pall on the export-driven
outsourcing sector.
Consolidated net profit at Wipro, whose clients include
Citigroup Inc and Telenor ASA, rose to 14.81
billion rupees ($281 million) for the fiscal fourth quarter
ended March 31 from 13.75 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had forecast a net profit of 15.05
billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW CLIENTS ADDED
Wipro, which is also listed in New York, said total
revenue rose 19 percent to 98.69 billion rupees as the
company added 41 clients in the quarter, including the National
University of Singapore.
The company's IT services unit posted sales of $1.54 billion
in January-March, rising 2 percent from the December quarter.
Wipro expects prices for its services to remain stable in
the fiscal year that started on April 1, Chief Financial Officer
Suresh Senapaty told reporters.
Its billionaire chairman Azim Premji made a wide-ranging
management shake-up last year that saw the removal of its joint
CEOs, and named veteran T.K. Kurien as the chief executive to
reverse the widening gap between Wipro and its larger rivals.
Premji quit Stanford to take over his father's ailing
vegetable oil business in the mid-1960s, before diversifying
into hydraulic cylinders in the 1970s and information technology
in 1980s.
Top-ranked TCS on Monday met market expectations with its
earnings, and its CEO N. Chandrasekaran said the company would
beat the 11-14 percent growth estimated by an industry group for
the sector for 2012/13.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)