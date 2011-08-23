NEW DELHI Aug 23 The outsourcing arm of Wipro
, India's No.3 software services exporter, does not
foresee a major impact in the near term from the global economic
crisis, Nithya Ramkumar, the firm's business technology officer,
told reporters on Tuesday.
Fears of a recession in the United States, which provides
India's outsourcing industry with more than half its revenue,
dragged down India's IT index as much as 3.8 percent on
Friday to its lowest level since November 2009.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by
Henry Foy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)