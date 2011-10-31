* Q2 net profit at 13.01 bln rupees vs 12.76 bln estimates
* Sees Q3 IT services revenue rising 2-4.1 pct from Q2
* Chairman says macroeconomic sentiment remains uncertain
* Growth showing signs of coming back on track- analyst
* Shares fall 2 pct after rising 3 percent in early deals
(Updates share price)
By Sayantani Ghosh and Sumeet Chatterjee
BANGALORE/MUMBAI, Oct 31 India's Wipro Ltd
beat estimates with its second quarter profit and
forecast better-than-expected IT services revenue growth, but
failed to convince investors of its ability to match bigger
rivals' growth rates in the near-term.
Indian outsourcing services firms like Wipro and sector
leader Tata Consultancy Services are facing fierce
competition from bigger global rivals including IBM and
Accenture .
A Nomura research report said doubts remained about Wipro's
ability to match revenue growth of peers such as No. 2 exporter
Infosys and it did not expect a major rally in Wipro's
stock as consensus estimates for the company were not likely to
change.
Wipro, the No. 3 Indian software services exporter, has been
lagging larger competitors Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys in earnings growth in recent quarters,
prompting a reorganisation of its key IT business earlier this
year.
As part of the restructuring, the company, which is also
listed on the New York Stock Exchange, removed the joint chiefs
of its IT business and named company veteran T.K. Kurien as the
new chief executive.
Wipro, which develops software applications, integrates IT
systems and manages call centres, said on Monday profit in the
quarter rose 1 percent to 13.01 billion rupees ($267 million)
under international accounting standards from 12.85 billion
rupees a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 18 percent to 90.94 billion rupees, as
the company added 44 new clients in its IT services business.
This compared with a Reuters poll profit forecast of 12.76
billion rupees on net sales of 89.28 billion rupees for the
company, which counts Citigroup , Cisco and Credit
Suisse among its clients.
Shares in Wipro ended down 2 percent at 366.60 rupees, after
having risen, as much as 2.9 percent in the early deals. The
Mumbai market fell 0.6 percent, while Infosys, a
trend-setter for the sector, rose 0.7 percent.
Bangalore-based Wipro forecast third-quarter revenue of
$1.50 billion to $1.53 billion from its IT services unit, which
accounts for three-quarters of its total revenue, a rise of 2
percent to 4.1 percent from the second quarter.
"The guidance for this quarter is reasonably aggressive. I
was expecting at most a 3 percent growth at the top end," said
Pralay Kumar Das, a sector analyst with Mumbai-based Elara
Securities.
Other analysts were expecting Wipro to forecast 1.5 percent
to 3 percent growth in its IT services business in the December
quarter.
"There is no immediate trigger for the valuation discount of
Wipro to narrow with its more illustrious peers, but given the
stock price and this quarter's results, downside is limited,"
Das said.
Wipro trades at about 15 times one year forward earnings,
while Tata Consultancy and Infosys trade at 19 times, data from
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.
Wipro added 5,240 staff in the September quarter in its IT
services business, its strongest pace of headcount addition in
seven quarters, a sign it expects outsourcing demand to improve
in the months ahead.
India's showpiece $76 billion sofware services industry gets
more than 90 percent of its revenue from providing technology
services to overseas clients and counts the United States and
Europe as its biggest markets.
Europe is the second largest market for the software firms,
and the euro zone debt crisis is a worry for the sector that has
been looking to increase its sales to the region to hedge
against their excessive exposure to the United States.
Wipro's billionaire Chairman Azim Premji said the global
macroeconomic situation was uncertain, but it had not yet hurt
demand for technology outsourcing services by western clients.
"The uncertain environment has not impacted business on the
ground. Customers continue to look at IT strategically," said
Premji, who quit Stanford to take over his father's ailing
vegetable oil business in the mid-1960s.
He diversified the vegetable oil business into hydraulic
cylinders in the 1970s and software services in 1980.
"After many quarters of under performance, the company is
showing the first signs of getting back on the track," Das of
Elara Securities said.
Wipro, which also makes computer hardware, electric bulbs,
soaps and toiletries, saw its operating margins falling to 20
percent in the quarter from 22.2 percent in the year-earlier,
period mainly due to staff wage hikes.
Chief Financial Officer Suresh Senapaty said Wipro would be
able to sustain and improve margins in the medium to long term
as growth picks up. The company is not seeing pressure on the
prices that it charges for its services, he said.
Top Indian software exporter Tata Consultancy posted a
slightly lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit earlier
this month, while No. 2 Infosys met street forecasts in its
earnings.
($1=48.8 rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Jane Merriman)