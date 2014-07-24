Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGALORE/MUMBAI, July 24 India's third-biggest IT services exporter Wipro posted a 29.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly lagging estimates, on the back of higher spending by overseas clients.
For the quarter ended June 30, Wipro posted a consolidated net profit of 21.03 billion rupees ($349.9 million), compared with 16.23 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 21.24 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
India's $108 billion-a-year outsourcing sector generates about 90 percent of its sales from services such as IT network installation and the developing software applications for overseas clients.
($1 = 60.1100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Lehar Maan in BANGALORE and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)