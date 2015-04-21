BENGALURU, April 21 Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, beating estimates thanks to a rise in its Western clients' technology spending.

For its fourth quarter ended on March 31, Wipro's net profit rose to 22.72 billion rupees ($361.38 million), compared with 22.27 billion rupees in the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, had expected Wipro to report a profit of 21.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue rose to 121.4 billion rupees in the quarter, a growth of 4 percent over last year, as the company added 65 new clients.

($1 = 62.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Aditya Kondalmahanty; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)