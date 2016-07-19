NEW DELHI, July 19 India's third-biggest software services exporter Wipro Ltd on Tuesday posted a 6 percent fall in its net profit for the fiscal first quarter, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit for the quarter to June 30 was 20.52 billion rupees ($305.66 million), compared with 21.92 billion rupees last year.

Analysts expected a profit of 21.71 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income rose 11 percent to 136.98 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)