MUMBAI Jan 25 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, reported a 5.6 percent fell in third-quarter consolidated net profit as employee costs and technical fees rose.

Profit fell to 21.09 billion rupees ($309.56 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

That topped the 20.87 billion rupees expected by analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 137.65 billion rupees.

