MUMBAI, April 25 Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, reported a 0.43 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Consolidated net profit rose to 22.67 billion rupees ($352.8 million) in the three months to March 31, from 22.57 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Analysts had, on average, expected a consolidated profit of 21.19 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to 150.34 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Keith Weir)