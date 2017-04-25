BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
MUMBAI, April 25 Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, reported a 0.43 percent rise in quarterly profit.
Consolidated net profit rose to 22.67 billion rupees ($352.8 million) in the three months to March 31, from 22.57 billion rupees in the year-ago period.
Analysts had, on average, expected a consolidated profit of 21.19 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to 150.34 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment