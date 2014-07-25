MUMBAI, July 25 Shares in Wipro Ltd
India's third-biggest IT services exporter, plunged 8.12 percent
at the pre-open after the IT outsourcer's April-June quarter
earnings missed estimates.
Wipro posted a 29.6 percent rise in quarterly profit,
slightly lagging estimates, on the back of higher spending by
overseas clients.
For the quarter ended June 30, consolidated net profit was
21.03 billion rupees, compared with 16.23 billion rupees in the
year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 21.24 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
