Oct 31 Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3
software services exporter, on Monday posted a 1 percent rise
in quarterly profit, beating street estimates, helped by a
weaker rupee and rise in spending on outsourcing by overseas
clients.
Wipro, which develops software applications, integrates IT
systems and manages call centres, said net profit rose to 13.01
billion rupees ($267 million) under international accounting
standards, from 12.85 billion rupees a year ago.
This compares with a Reuters poll forecast of 12.76
billion rupees for Mumbai and New York-listed Wipro
, which counts Citigroup , Cisco and Credit
Suisse among its clients.
Top Indian software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
posted a slightly lower-than-expected rise in quarterly
profit earlier this month, while No. 2 Infosys met
street forecasts in its earnings.
The top two outsourcing companies, however, sounded caution
about the business outlook in the near term due to the global
economic uncertainty.
($1=48.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in BANGALORE; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)