BANGALORE Jan 20 Wipro Ltd,
India's No.3 software services exporter, on Friday reported a
10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, almost in line with
street estimates, helped by a weaker rupee and the restructuring
of its operations.
Consolidated net profit rose to 14.56 billion rupees ($290
million) in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 under
international accounting standards from 13.19 billion rupees a
year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit at 14.81
billion rupees for Wipro, also listed on the New York
Stock Exchange, whose clients include Citigroup, Cisco
and Credit Suisse.
($1=50.3 rupees)
(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan and Matt Driskill)