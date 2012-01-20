BANGALORE Jan 20 Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services exporter, on Friday reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, almost in line with street estimates, helped by a weaker rupee and the restructuring of its operations.

Consolidated net profit rose to 14.56 billion rupees ($290 million) in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 under international accounting standards from 13.19 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit at 14.81 billion rupees for Wipro, also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, whose clients include Citigroup, Cisco and Credit Suisse. ($1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Matt Driskill)