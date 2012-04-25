BANGALORE, April 25 Wipro Ltd, India's
No. 3 software services exporter, reported a 7.7 percent rise
in quarterly net profit, roughly in line with analysts
expectations, as its cost-conscious customers bumped up demand.
Consolidated net profit rose to 14.81 billion rupees ($281
million) for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended March 31 from 13.75
billion rupees a year earlier for the company, which counts
Ci t igroup Inc and Telenor ASA among its clients.
Analysts, on average, had forecast a net profit of 15.1
billion rupees for Wipro, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wipro's billionaire Chairman Azim Premji named T.K. Kurien
as IT Services CEO, replacing two co-CEOs, last year to reverse
the widening gap between the company and its larger rivals Tata
Consultancy Services and Infosys.
Sector leader Tata Consultancy on Monday met estimates with a
23 percent rise in quarterly net profit, while No. 2 software
exporter Infosys dampened investor sentiment with a
worse-than-expected revenue growth forecast for the current
fiscal year.
India's $100 billion export-driven outsourcing sector faces
a challenging year due to growing competition, an uncertain
global economy and rising U.S. rhetoric against shipping of jobs
to low-cost locations.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)