BANGALORE, April 25 Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services exporter, reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, roughly in line with analysts expectations, as its cost-conscious customers bumped up demand.

Consolidated net profit rose to 14.81 billion rupees ($281 million) for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended March 31 from 13.75 billion rupees a year earlier for the company, which counts Ci t igroup Inc and Telenor ASA among its clients.

Analysts, on average, had forecast a net profit of 15.1 billion rupees for Wipro, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wipro's billionaire Chairman Azim Premji named T.K. Kurien as IT Services CEO, replacing two co-CEOs, last year to reverse the widening gap between the company and its larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

Sector leader Tata Consultancy on Monday met estimates with a 23 percent rise in quarterly net profit, while No. 2 software exporter Infosys dampened investor sentiment with a worse-than-expected revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year.

India's $100 billion export-driven outsourcing sector faces a challenging year due to growing competition, an uncertain global economy and rising U.S. rhetoric against shipping of jobs to low-cost locations. ($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)