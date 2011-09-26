MUMBAI, Sept 26 Wipro Ltd , India's No.3 software services exporter, is considering selling data centres and other computer hardware assets of its U.S. unit Infocrossing, the Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting unnamed officials and bankers familiar with the talks.

Wipro has received initial offers from several U.S. telecom firms for sale of five data centres that could be worth between $300 million to $400 million, the newspaper said.

Citigroup is currently holding discussions with potential buyers, one of the sources told the paper.

A Wipro spokesman did not immediately respond to queries on the report.

Wipro had acquired Infocrossing in August 2007 for $600 million, the paper said. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)