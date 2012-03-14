Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
MUMBAI, March 14 A trust controlled by Wipro's billionaire founder Azim Premji raised 7.5 billion rupees ($150 million) by selling 17.8 million shares through a newly approved share auction process, the trust said in a statement on Wednesday.
Proceeds from the share sale will be used to finance the education activities of the Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit unit set up by Premji to improve the quality of education in the country, Wipro said on Monday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aditi Shah; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 15 Charlie Munger, the billionaire vice chairman of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said some of U.S. President Donald Trump's ideas may prove constructive for the country, tempering comments a year ago suggesting that his fellow Republican was not morally qualified for the White House.