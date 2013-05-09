BRIEF-Saul Centers Q4 FFO per share $0.73
Q4 FFO per share view $0.75
May 9 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services provider, said the country's capital markets regulator had approved its proposal to meet minimum public shareholding rules through a transfer of shares by its founder group to an independent trust.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has made it mandatory for listed companies to have at least 25 percent public shareholding by June.
As of the end of March, Wipro's founder group held a stake of about 78 percent in the company.
* Lattice Biologics - is extending its non-brokered private placement of units of company announced on january 19, 2017 for an additional 30 days
* David Baazov -disposed of ownership of 7 million common shares of amaya inc at a price of $19.00 per share for aggregate amount of $133 million