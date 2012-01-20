BANGALORE Jan 20 Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services exporter, expects clients in the retail, investment banking and telecoms sectors to delay spending on technology services due to global economic uncertainty, its chief financial officer said.

The company, however, expects most other technology spending budgets to remain unchanged in 2012, Suresh Senapaty told reporters, after the company reported a 10 percent rise in fiscal third-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)