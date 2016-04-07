FRANKFURT, April 7 German payments processor
Wirecard AG, which has been under a sustained attack
from short-sellers, reported on Thursday that profits after
taxes grew 32 percent during 2015 and proposed lifting its
annual dividend by 7.7 percent.
Wirecard reported earnings after taxes of 142.6 million
euros ($162.8 million) for 2015 compared with 107.9 million in
2014. That translates into 1.16 euros per share versus the 0.89
euro cents per share posted in 2014.
The company said it will propose a dividend of 0.14 euro
cents per share for this year. It had previously reported
revenues rose around 28 percent to 771.3 million.
($1 = 0.8758 euros)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)