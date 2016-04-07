* Eyes "strong move" into U.S. market via potential merger
* Posts 2015 post-tax profit up 32 percent
* Aims to raise annual dividend to 0.14 euro cents
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 7 German payments processor
Wirecard AG aims to expand into the U.S. market over
the next year to become a global player, its chief executive
said on Thursday, seeking to regain momentum after a battering
from short-sellers.
The company earlier reported a 32 percent jump in full-year
profit after tax and proposed a 7.7 percent increase to its
annual dividend, supporting its share price.
Wirecard, based near Munich, processes payments for 22,000
retailers and online merchants worldwide.
It is the second largest payments processor in Europe behind
WorldPay and has expanded through acquisitions in recent
years into Southeast Asia, Middle East and Latin America. But it
needs to expand in North America to become a global firm.
"We are very much still focusing on the U.S," Chief
Executive Markus Braun told investors on a conference call
following the publication of the company's annual report.
"I definitely can say in the next 12 to 16 months I am
expecting a strong move," he said, referring to expansion plans.
Wirecard shares, which had traded up as much 4 percent
following publication of results, fell back to trade down 1
percent at 33.55 euros at 1345 GMT.
The stock remains 18 percent below levels it was at in late
February when previously unknown Zatarra Research accused the
German company of misleading accounting and fraud, charges that
the company has strongly denied.
Braun has sought to remain aloof from the research firm's
repeated attacks, responding with broad-brush denials rather
than refuting specific charges. "We have investigated all
allegations. Every single point is wrong. These are baseless,"
the CEO told Reuters last month.
Instead, Wirecard has issued a series of announcements
showing that it has the support of key regulators, financial
institutions and its auditor, Ernst & Young GmbH.
This week, it said its recently acquired Indian unit GI
Technology won a licence from the Reserve Bank of India to
handle money transfers in the world's largest inward remittance
market.
Wirecard also said it had entered into a licensing deal with
credit card giant Visa that gives it the status of an issuing
bank in Singapore, a centre of its rapid Asia expansion.
Most sell-side analysts have stood by the stock despite
repeated attacks by UK and U.S.-based hedge funds who are
betting on a sharp fall in its shares. Twenty-one analysts rate
Wirecard a buy, three are neutral and one advises investors to
sell.
