Sept 29 Canadian fleet management service provider Wireless Matrix posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by a weak satellite services segment.

May-July net loss rose to $674,000, or 1 cent per share, from $416,000, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $8.2 million, hurt by a 19 percent drop in satellite services segment sales.

Shares of the Herndon, Virginia-based company closed at 82 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.