Jan 30 It will be difficult for the U.S. justice
department to approve a merger between any of the top four U.S.
wireless phone companies, said William Baer, assistant attorney
general for the antitrust division, the New York Times reported.
Baer's comments come amid speculation that T-Mobile US Inc
and Sprint Corp might consummate a deal in coming
months.
He said any deal would face intense scrutiny because
consumers have enjoyed "much more favorable competitive
conditions" since the division blocked a proposed merger between
AT&T Inc and T-Mobile in 2011, the NYT reported.
"It's going to be hard for someone to make a persuasive case
that reducing four firms to three is actually going to improve
competition for the benefit of American consumers," he told the
newspaper, without referring to any specific deal.
Baer is expected to warn antitrust lawyers at a meeting of
the New York State Bar Association on Thursday that the
antitrust department too often sees merger proposals that
include little more than token efforts to deal with competitive
issues, the paper reported.
Such deals are often attempts to eliminate a big market
participant, Baer is expected to say, while giving up something
to a tiny competitor that does not play a significant role in
industry competition, the NYT reported.