* James Fleishman accused of role in insider trading

* Judge denies request to throw out wiretap evidence

* Trial scheduled for Aug. 29 (Adds background on case, and context for ruling)

By Andrew Longstreth

NEW YORK, Aug 9 A federal judge has denied a former expert-networking executive's request to throw out wiretap evidence against him three weeks before his insider trading trial is to begin.

James Fleishman, a former sales manager at Primary Global Research LLC caught up in the government's wide-ranging insider trading probe, had asked U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan to suppress evidence obtained from wiretaps.

Fleishman argued that the government had failed to comply with a law governing wiretaps known as Title III. But in an order issued on Monday, Rakoff denied the request.

Rakoff said he would later issue an opinion explaining his reasons.

Ethan Balogh, an attorney for Fleishman, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The ruling is another win for the government in its use of wiretap evidence in insider-trading cases. Other defendants charged over the last two years, including Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, have unsuccessfully tried to have wiretap evidence against them thrown out. Rajaratnam was convicted in May.

Prosecutors have alleged that Fleishman obtained inside information from certain Primary Global consultants who worked at publicly traded companies for the purpose of giving it to the firm's money manager clients so they could trade on it.

Fleishman is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit securities fraud. His trial is scheduled to start August 29.

The case is USA v Fleishman, U.S. District Court, Southern, District of New York, No. 11-32 (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Dave Zimmerman)