WARSAW, March 10 Poland's biggest web portal
Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) is potentially worth more than 1
billion zlotys ($262 million), one of its shareholders, MCI
Management, said in a presentation on Tuesday.
"If there is an initial public offering (IPO) of Wirtualna
Polska, we may partially exit from our investment in it," MCI's
managing partner Tomasz Czechowicz told reporters.
"The situation on the stock market suggests that such an
offer may be successful in Poland," he said.
A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that Wp.pl was planning a stock market listing in Warsaw
in the coming months.
Czechowicz declined to say whether an IPO prospectus for
Wp.pl had already been filed to the financial supervision
authority. He also declined to answer questions regarding the
timing of the potential IPO.
Venture Capital firm Innova Capital Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl
from Poland's No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over
a year ago for 383 million zlotys. MCI Management MCI.WA bought
a fifth of Grupa O2, now called Grupa Wirtualna Polska, for 60
million zlotys in 2014.
Since then, Wp.pl has acquired new web services and become
the market leader in Poland, ahead of the Onet.pl portal, a unit
of Germany's Axel Springer.
($1 = 3.8221 zlotys)
