By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Nov 9 A federal judge on Monday
approved a bankruptcy plan for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of
Milwaukee that includes a $21 million settlement for 330 victims
of sexual abuse by clergy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Susan Kelley approved the
church's Chapter 11 reorganization plan more than four years
after the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection.
The U.S. Catholic Church has been hit with a series of
sexual abuse accusations aimed mainly at clergy who targeted
youths over the past two decades. The scandals have cost the
U.S. church about $3 billion in settlements and driven prominent
dioceses like Milwaukee's into bankruptcy.
The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
in 2011, citing the financial drain of settling sexual-abuse
claims and acknowledging missteps by the church in dealing with
pedophile priests.
Archbishop Jerome Listecki apologized to the victims in
court before the judge approved the plan.
"There's no resolution that would ever give them back what
they have lost and what their families have suffered," he said.
The archdiocese in July 2014 released hundreds of documents
showing that Milwaukee church officials shielded pedophile
priests and protected church funds from lawsuits during a
decades-long sex abuse scandal.
Several sexual abuse victims attended the hearing and
murmured in displeasure when Listecki and attorneys for the
archdiocese spoke.
"I believe in God. I believe in a higher being, but this
church should not come out of bankruptcy in my opinion. This is
not the church that Jesus started," said one of the several
victims who spoke during the hearing.
The 330 victims, who will be paid various sums of money
through the settlement, are some of the 579 people who filed
sexual abuse claims against the archdiocese. The remaining 249
cases could not be substantiated or were dismissed, the
archdiocese said.
The archdiocese will also set up a $500,000 fund to pay for
therapy and counseling for abuse survivors as long as they need
the assistance, the church said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Alistair Bell)