Sept 9 Wisconsin on Friday appealed a federal
judge's ruling to overturn the conviction of one of two
Wisconsin men serving life sentences for the 2005 slaying of a
freelance photographer in a case spotlighted in the popular
Netflix television documentary "Making a Murderer."
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel appealed the case to
the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin on Aug. 12 ruled that a
jury's 2007 guilty verdict against Brendan Dassey was based on a
coerced confession the defendant gave as a 16-year-old with a
learning disability.
Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in
separate trials of killing freelance photographer Teresa Halbach
at Avery's home in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.
In a statement explaining the decision to appeal, Schimel
said two state courts "properly concluded that Dassey's
confession was voluntary, and the investigators did not use
constitutionally impermissible tactics."
"The Halbach family has been notified of the appeal and
fully supports the state's decision to seek justice on behalf of
their daughter," Schimel added.
The case was the subject of the 10-part Netflix-released
documentary "Making a Murderer," which questioned the
handling of the investigation and the motivation of Manitowoc
County law enforcement officials, who had sent Avery to prison
in 1985 for a rape he did not commit.
Halbach's charred remains were found in an incineration
barrel and a burn pit on Avery's property, about 80 miles (130
km) north of Milwaukee.
Laura Nirider, one of Dassey's post-conviction attorneys,
said in a statement she was disappointed in the state's decision
to appeal.
"We look forward to continuing to defend his rights in
court," Nirider said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Will
Dunham)